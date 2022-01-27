 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloan Westwood rolls like thunder over Lawton-Bronson 53-28

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Sloan Westwood turned out the lights on Lawton-Bronson 53-28 at Sloan Westwood High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Sloan Westwood faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU and Lawton-Bronson took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 18 at Mapleton MVAOCOU.

Sloan Westwood's offense pulled ahead to a 27-9 lead over Lawton-Bronson at halftime.

