Sloan Westwood staggers Moville Woodbury Central with resounding performance 69-25

The force was strong for Sloan Westwood as it pierced Moville Woodbury Central during Friday's 69-25 thumping in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.
Last season, Sloan Westwood and Moville Woodbury Central faced off on February 15, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Sloan Westwood faced off against Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central took on Correctionville River Valley on December 2 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.