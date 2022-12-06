Sloan Westwood survives close clash with Kingsley-Pierson 51-47

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Sloan Westwood nipped Kingsley-Pierson 51-47 in Iowa girls basketball on December 6.
Last season, Sloan Westwood and Kingsley-Pierson squared off with January 31, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season.
