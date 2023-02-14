Dunlap Boyer Valley had no answers as Sloan Westwood compiled a 77-11 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Woodbine. Dunlap Boyer Valley took on Whiting on February 9 at Dunlap Boyer Valley High School.

