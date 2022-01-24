 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sloan Westwood tacks win on Missouri Valley 84-13

  • 0

Sloan Westwood painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Missouri Valley's defense for an 84-13 win in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.

Recently on January 18 , Sloan Westwood squared up on Ida Grove OA-Bcig in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

Le MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with an emotional 51-38 girls basketball win over Le Mars here Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News