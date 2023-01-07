Sloan Westwood thumps Hawarden West Sioux in punishing decision 65-30

Sloan Westwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-30 win against Hawarden West Sioux in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 7.
Last season, Hawarden West Sioux and Sloan Westwood squared off with January 4, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here.
