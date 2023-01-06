Sloan Westwood wallops Holstein Ridge View 59-34

It would have taken a herculean effort for Holstein Ridge View to claim this one, and Sloan Westwood wouldn't allow that in a 59-34 decision on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Holstein Ridge View and Sloan Westwood squared off with February 5, 2022 at Holstein Ridge View High School last season. For more, click here.
