Some kind of impressive: Akron-Westfield pounds Hartley H-M-S 62-36

Akron-Westfield earned a convincing 62-36 win over Hartley H-M-S in Iowa girls basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Akron-Westfield faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hartley H-M-S took on Moville Woodbury Central on December 2 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.