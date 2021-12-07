Some kind of impressive: Sergeant Bluff-Luton pounds Sioux City S.C. West 73-40

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-40 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Wolverines took a 30-19 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.
In recent action on December 2, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Spencer and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on LeMars on December 3 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap
