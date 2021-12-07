 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some kind of impressive: Sergeant Bluff-Luton pounds Sioux City S.C. West 73-40

  • 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 73-40 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Wolverines took a 30-19 lead over the Warriors heading to the intermission locker room.

In recent action on December 2, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Spencer and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on LeMars on December 3 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West vs SBL girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News