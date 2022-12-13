Some kind of impressive: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pounds Sioux City S.C. West 66-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-36 explosion on Sioux City S.C. West for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 13.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 6 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.