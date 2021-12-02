Some kind of impressive: Spencer pounds Sioux City S.C. West 61-32

Spencer offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sioux City S.C. West with an all-around effort during this 61-32 victory on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Spencer's might showed as it carried a 55-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense pulled ahead to a 37-14 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.

The Tigers opened with a 17-10 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.

