South Dakota girls basketball: Dakota Valley makes it to Class A tournament

TEA, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team is headed to state.

The Panthers built an eight-point lead after the first quarter, and that helped them keep Mount Vernon/Plankinton away with a 63-54 win in the Round of SoDak 16 on Thursday.

Grace Bass hit a key 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter that put the Panthers up 11 at that point.

That 3-pointer proved to be huge, because MVP reeled its deficit to within four in the fourth quarter.

Bass led the Panthers with 19 points.

Panthers guard Rylee Rosenquist nearly had a triple-double, as she had a 15-point, 11-rebound and nine-assist night.

Jorja VanDenHul added 11 points for the Panthers.

The Panthers received the No. 7 seed in the tournament, and it’ll play West Central at 6 p.m. Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

St. Thomas More 39, Vermillion 36: The Tanagers found themselves down 13 with 3:45 left in the game, but they fought hard until the end.

Brooklyn Voss started off the run with a 13-foot shot.

Then, Brooke Jensen hit a 3-pointer, then with 1:51 left, Voss hit one of two free throws.

Jensen then hit an open layup with 1:21 left in the game.

After getting a stop, Voss hit a 3-pointer on the wing with 53 seconds left.

Kasey Hanson was fouled with 29 seconds left, and made two free throws to make the score 37-36.

Scarlett Grimshaw actually missed one of two free throws on STM’s next possession.

Grimshaw got a steal on an inbounds play late to seal the game.

