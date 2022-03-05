South Dakota women advance with win over Western Illinois

SIOUX FALLS-- The University of South Dakota women's basketball team took down Western Illinois on Saturday in the first round of the Summit League Tournament, 75-49, as freshman Grace Larkins broke out for the Coyotes with a career-high 23 points against the Leathernecks.

Larkins, who was named the Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year earlier this week, broke her previous career-high of 16 points by the half, and totaled 17 in the first quarter on 6-of-11 shooting. At the half, South Dakota led the Leathernecks, 41-26.

Hannah Sjervjen scored 11 points for USD, while Liv Korngable scored 10 and Chloe Lamb put up six in the game, with Sjervjen also contributing eight rebounds.

Danni Nichols was Western Illinois' top scorer, with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

USD had 18 steals in the game, third-most in tournament history, while forcing 24 turnovers and holding WIU to 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point territory.

The loss was the Leathernecks' third defeat at the hands of USD this season, and second in the span of a week.

USD beat Western Illinois on Monday in the final game of the regular season, 75-48.

South Dakota will play on Monday in the Summit League Tournament semifinals at 3 p.m., against either Kansas City or North Dakota State.

