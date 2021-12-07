Stopped cold: Moville Woodbury Central thwarts Lawton-Bronson's quest 58-45

Moville Woodbury Central notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lawton-Bronson 58-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Lawton-Bronson took on Kingsley-Pierson on November 30 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.