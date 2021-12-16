Storm Lake St. Marys paints near-perfect picture in win over Correctionville River Valley 54-11

Storm Lake St. Marys dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 54-11 victory over Correctionville River Valley on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Panthers' force showed as they carried a 45-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 34-3 lead over the Wolverines.
