Storm Lake St. Marys paints near-perfect picture in win over Whiting 61-20

Storm Lake St. Marys painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Whiting's defense for a 61-20 win at Whiting High on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Panthers stomped on over the Warriors 57-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' shooting stomped on to a 45-9 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Storm Lake St. Marys opened with a 24-2 advantage over Whiting through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.