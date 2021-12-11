Storm warning: Hinton rains down on Lawton-Bronson 58-35

Hinton earned a convincing 58-35 win over Lawton-Bronson on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Blackhawks' shooting darted to a 29-23 lead over the Eagles at the half.
