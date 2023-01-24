 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Storm warning: Homer unleashes full fury on Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 53-24

  • 0

Homer gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 53-24 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Homer and Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian faced off on January 25, 2022 at Homer High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Remsen St. Mary's vs Harris-Lake Park boys basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News