Storm warning: Homer unleashes full fury on Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 53-24

Homer gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 53-24 on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Homer and Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian faced off on January 25, 2022 at Homer High School. For results, click here.
