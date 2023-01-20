Storm warning: Orange City Unity Christian unleashes full fury on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 66-40

Orange City Unity Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-40 win over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Orange City Unity Christian and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off on January 21, 2022 at Orange City Unity Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Harris-Lake Park and Orange City Unity Christian took on Hinton on January 13 at Orange City Unity Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
