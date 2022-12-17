 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Storm warning: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic unleashes full fury on Iowa City West 57-36

  • 0

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic lit up the scoreboard on December 17 to propel past Iowa City West for a 57-36 victory at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action

Recently on December 13, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Morningside defeats Bellevue basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News