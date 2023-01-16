Take a seat: Omaha Skutt Catholic owns Sioux City S.C. West in huge victory 70-34

Omaha Skutt Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Sioux City S.C. West in a points barrage during a 70-34 win on January 16 in Nebraska girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West squared off with January 4, 2022 at Sioux City West last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 9, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with South Sioux City in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.