Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic recorded a big victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 79-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped in front of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 20-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 46-31 advantage at halftime over the Lynx.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic roared to a 66-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-6 advantage in the frame.

