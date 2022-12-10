 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Take a seat: Sloan Westwood owns Paullina South O'Brien in huge victory 65-33

  • 0

Paullina South O'Brien had no answers as Sloan Westwood compiled a 65-33 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Sloan Westwood and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with December 11, 2021 at Paullina South O'Brien High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 5, Sloan Westwood squared off with Hinton in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sloan Westwood prevailed over Hinton 64-51 in Iowa girls basketball a…

Watch Now: Related Video

North vs SB-L girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News