Taking care of business: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic scores early, often in pounding of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 88-14

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in an 88-14 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic steamrolled in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 33-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders opened a huge 61-8 gap over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic charged to a 76-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Yellow Jackets 12-3 in the final quarter.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against LeMars . For a full recap, click here. Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 27 at Sioux City West. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.