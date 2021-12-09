Taking on water: Marcus MMCRU sinks Remsen St. Mary's 59-45

Marcus MMCRU tipped and eventually toppled Remsen St. Mary's 59-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 3, Marcus MMCRU faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Remsen St. Mary's took on Akron-Westfield on December 3 at Akron-Westfield High School. For more, click here.
