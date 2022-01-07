'The sky is the limit:' Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley is making her mark as a sophomore

SIOUX CITY — Brooklyn Stanley's future looks bright.

Through the first nine games of the season, the 5-foot-8 inch sophomore has been a driving force for a Bishop Heelan squad with a very real shot at earning its second state title in three years.

Before Thursday night’s 46-44 loss to Harrisburg, Heelan’s first defeat of the year, Stanley led the team in scoring, assists, and rebounds.

After putting up 13 points against the Tigers, Stanley ranks second in the Missouri River Conference in scoring with 132 points, behind only Payton Hardy of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“I think her confidence is very high,” Bishop Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “She played a lot of basketball in the offseason, she put a lot of time into her game, and she does a lot of skill development. Brooklyn is the type of player that, you can see it on the floor, she is so confident in her ability. She is just going to keep getting better.”

Stanley burst onto the high school scene as a freshman in 2020, and immediately making her presence known. Her 154 points and 74 total rebounds were both good for third-best on the squad, while her 54 steals were just two off of the team lead.

This year, after an offseason full of hard work, Stanley has stepped into an even bigger role for the Crusaders.

Stanley is a familiar name for the Bishop Heelan faithful. Brooklyn’s older sister, Katelyn, scored 321 points for the 2019-2020 Crusaders, and led the team in rebounds, steals, and assists as the team went on to claim the Class 3A state title.

Katelyn, who now plays basketball at the University of St. Thomas, is a tremendous source of inspiration for her younger sister.

After watching from the stands as the Crusaders claimed the championship in 2020, Brooklyn knew what she wanted to do.

She wanted to win championships, too — just like her sister.

“Everything that I’ve learned, I’ve learned from her,” Brooklyn said. “Just watching her growing up and everything, I’ve always aspired to be like her. She is my biggest role model on the floor, not just in how she plays on the floor, but how she plays with people, her IQ, it’s what I hope for.”

Stanley’s main focus over the offseason was to improve on her shooting abilities, and so far, it seems that the work paid off. Her freshman season, Stanley shot 37.6 percent from the field– this year, she has bumped that up to 45.5 percent.

Aside from her standout skills on the court, Stanley has quickly endeared herself to the coaching staff through her willingness to put in long hours on the practice court.

In watching her this season, Koolstra sees plenty of parallels between his standout sophomore guard and her older sister.

“There are a lot of similarities in the time they put into it and the dedication they have,” Koolstra said. “The desire and the work ethic is just unbelievable out of both of them. As a coach, you’re lucky to have players like that.”

Last season, the Crusaders fell short of a repeat after falling to West Lyon in the Class 3A, region 6 championship game. But with Koolstra’s return to the sideline following a one-year absence, the team is once again a favorite to go all the way.

The Crusaders are currently ranked second in Class 4A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and have earned wins over highly ranked teams like Unity Christian, East and Lewis Central.

With an 8-1 record and players like Stanley and juniors Lauren Peck and Kenley Meis leading the way, the Crusaders hopes are high for the next few months.

She watched her sister raise a title trophy two years ago. Now, Stanley wants a championship of her own.

"Obviously, I was a little jealous that I wasn't out there with them, but it was something I could work towards, and something to push myself, and my teammates" Stanley said. "We all want the same thing."

For Koolstra, it’s exciting to have a player like Stanley make an impact at such a young age. Not only does it bode well for the rest of this season, it’s a great sign for Stanley’s development over the next two seasons.

There is no telling what she could become as a junior or a senior, but Koolstra is excited to find out.

“She does a lot for us, and she is asked to do a lot for us,” Koolstra said. “ … I think she’ll just continue to get better. I think the sky is the limit for her.”

