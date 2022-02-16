Too much fuss: LeMars stresses Humboldt 58-47

LeMars grabbed a 58-47 victory at the expense of Humboldt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 16.
Recently on February 10 , LeMars squared up on Storm Lake in a basketball game . For more, click here.
