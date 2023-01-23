Too much punch: Akron-Westfield knocks out Lawton-Bronson 45-29

Lawton-Bronson was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Akron-Westfield prevailed 45-29 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 23.
Last season, Akron-Westfield and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 3, 2022 at Lawton-Bronson High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Akron-Westfield faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Lawton-Bronson took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 17 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. For results, click here.
