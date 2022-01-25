Too much punch: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic knocks out LeMars 53-34

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic charged LeMars and collected a 53-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 21 at Sioux City North High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.