Too much punch: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic knocks out LeMars 53-34

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic charged LeMars and collected a 53-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 21, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sioux City S.C. North on January 21 at Sioux City North High School. For a full recap, click here.

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

No. 6 SB-L grinds out victory

Le MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton came away with an emotional 51-38 girls basketball win over Le Mars here Tuesday night.

