Too much punch: Sioux Falls O'Gorman knocks out Sioux City S.C. East 49-33

No quarter was granted as Sioux Falls O'Gorman blunted Sioux City S.C. East's plans 49-33 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman fought to a 27-22 intermission margin at Sioux City S.C. East's expense.
The Knights moved in front of the Black Raiders 38-29 to begin the fourth quarter.
