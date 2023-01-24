 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Too wild to tame: Sergeant Bluff-Luton topples Sioux City S.C. North 45-32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton collected a solid win over Sioux City S.C. North in a 45-32 verdict in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North faced off on January 25, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 20 at Sioux City West. For results, click here.

