Too wild to tame: Sergeant Bluff-Luton topples Sioux City S.C. North 45-32

Sergeant Bluff-Luton collected a solid win over Sioux City S.C. North in a 45-32 verdict in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. North faced off on January 25, 2022 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Sioux City S.C. North faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 20 at Sioux City West. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.