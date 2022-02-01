 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too wild to tame: Sioux City S.C. West topples Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-52

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. West trucked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on the road to a 70-52 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News