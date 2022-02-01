Too wild to tame: Sioux City S.C. West topples Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 70-52

Sioux City S.C. West trucked Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on the road to a 70-52 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 28 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. For a full recap, click here.
