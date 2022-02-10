Tough tussle: Kingsley-Pierson steps past George-Little Rock 37-30

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching George-Little Rock 37-30 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.

George-Little Rock started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Kingsley-Pierson at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted to a 14-13 lead over the Mustangs at the half.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 23-17 in the last stanza.

