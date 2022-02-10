 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Kingsley-Pierson steps past George-Little Rock 37-30

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching George-Little Rock 37-30 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.

George-Little Rock started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Kingsley-Pierson at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted to a 14-13 lead over the Mustangs at the half.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 23-17 in the last stanza.

Recently on January 31 , Kingsley-Pierson squared up on Sloan Westwood in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News