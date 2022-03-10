Underdog delight: Dakota Valley girls set for third state appearance in team history

NORTH SIOUX CITY — For just the third time in program history, the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team is headed to the state tournament, and the Panthers know that they have their work cut out for them.

The Panthers head into the opening round of the South Dakota State Activities Association (SDHSAA) Class A state tournament as a bit of an underdog, with a No. 7 seed and a 19-4 overall record.

Those 19 wins are the most in program history, but it is still the worst record in a loaded Class A state tournament field, and sets Dakota Valley up for a matchup against No. 2 seeded West Central in the state quarterfinals.

Having the field’s worst record doesn’t speak badly of Dakota Valley, it speaks to the sheer depth of this year’s state qualifying teams.

“It’s incredibly loaded,” Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly said. “But that being said, it’s incredibly wide open. Everybody there can, at any moment, beat anybody else. That’s exciting.”

Lilly is eager for her team to take another run at the state title, after the Panthers finished sixth in the state in 2021, ending the season with a 51-48 loss to Sioux Falls Christian in the Class A fifth-place game.

“I’m super excited with where we’re at right now,” Lilly said. “We have gotten better and better as we’ve gone throughout the season. We’re meshing really well right now and I think that is super important heading into the postseason and obviously into the state tournament. We’re excited about that.”

A big reason for the offense’s big numbers is senior Rylee Rosenquist, whose 518 points on the season leads the state of South Dakota.

Rosenquist has led the Panthers in scoring in each of the past four seasons, and comes into Thursday’s matchup averaging 22.5 points per game, also a state best.

“She’s a very, very special player,” Lilly said. “Not only that, but she’s about 5-6, and she’s averaging 10 rebounds a game, five assists, she’s shooting the ball at a high percentage, she’s a 75 percent free throw shooter, she’s a little bit over 50 percent from the field. She does so many things really well, and the kids love playing with her because she’s a phenomenal teammate.”

While Rosenquist has been the unquestioned star of the Panthers’ lineup over the past four years, she hasn’t gotten complacent. In fact, she has gotten better every season.

As a freshman, she led the team with 246 points in a 7-13 season for the Panthers. Her sophomore year, Rosenquist boosted that total to 411 total points while improving her field goal percentage from 40 to 45 percent.

As a junior, Rosenquist scored a total of 486 points while upping her shooting mark to 54 percent. This season, Rosenquist has had her best year yet, with 518 points, along with a team-high 233 rebounds, 117 assists, and 74 steals.

Rosenquist scored 29 points the last time Dakota Valley played West Central. The Trojans won that matchup on Jan. 11, 64-53.

For Lilly, that loss, as well as the experience of last year’s state tournament, could prove to be a valuable experience as the Panthers head into another appearance on the state’s big stage.

This will be the first time ever that Dakota Valley has made back to back state tournament appearances.

“Our kids weren’t as nervous throughout the SoDak 16,” Lilly said. “They know what to expect, they’ve been there, they’ve gotten a taste, and it’s made them more hungry. They have lofty goals for themselves.”

As her team gets ready to face the Trojans for the second time this year, Lilly knows that the matchup is going to be a tough one, and even if the Panthers do make it past West Central, the path to a title trophy doesn’t get any easier.

Should they pull off an upset against West Central, the Panthers would play either No. 3 seeded Hamlin (21-2) or No. 6 Sioux Falls Christian (20-3) in the state semifinals.

Lilly has no doubt that her team has the ability to pull it off.

“We’re ready to play anybody,” Lily said. “That is kind of how our kids feel right now. They feel like there is nobody they can’t touch, there is nobody they can’t beat, and so that is a good mentality to have going in.”

The Panthers and Trojans will tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

