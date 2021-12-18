Unity Christian girls basketball coach Jay Schuiteman wins 300th game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – A long time ago, after his first Unity Christian girls basketball team finished with a 1-19 record, Jay Schuiteman questioned whether or not he was suited for the job.

Needless to say, things have changed dramatically since then.

Schuiteman notched his 300th career coaching victory Friday night when his Knights raced past South O’Brien 70-24.

He reached the milestone in his 19th season, one that has also produced three state championships.

Unity Christian is the defending Iowa Class 3A state champ and Schuiteman also guided the Knights to back-to-back 2A titles in 2015 and ‘16.

“It’s about all those kids over those 300 wins,” Schuiteman said. “I’m thinking back to all the amazing memories and I’m glad I started winning more than one a year.

“What great memories, what great kids that have come through. In the beginning I was questioning God why He got me into coaching girls and then He gave me three reasons.”

One of those is daughter Tyra, a 6-foot sophomore who tossed in 22 points in Friday’s blowout victory.

Unity, ranked No. 1 in 3A, chalked up its seventh straight win since a season-opening 77-70 loss to Class 4A No. 2 Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

Junior Gracie Schoonhoven also reached a milestone, eclipsing 1,000 points for her career. Schoonhoven, who earlier in the week became the school’s all-time assists leader, posted a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

“We had a big one Tuesday night, Spencer is a good team,” Schuiteman said. “And, tonight, we tried not to give up too many open threes, tried to get everybody in and get a bunch of people in the scoring column.”

Nine players broke into the scoring column and Unity limited South O’Brien (1-7) to seven points in the second half. The overmatched Wolverines had only two baskets after intermission and nine the entire contest.

Unity picked up a 62-53 triumph over Spencer – another quality 4A school – on Tuesday.

“We got a couple of injured people back and hopefully in the second half we can get them healthy, too,” Schuiteman said.

Schoonhoven, a starter on last year’s state championship team, has over 320 career assists to her credit.

She made six of seven shots and scored 12 points in the first quarter as Unity raced to a 17-7 lead. The Knights then made 10 of 15 shots in the second quarter, outscoring South O’Brien 22-10 to open up a 39-17 cushion at the break.

Schoonhoven wound up 12-for-19 from the field – a number of those on breakaway layups – while Tyra Schuiteman was 9 of 16 with a couple of 3-pointers.

Unity Christian plays its final game before the holiday break Tuesday at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.

Riley Draper led South O’Brien with seven points, while Willa Sickelka and Abby Schreck pulled down seven rebounds each.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0