Unity Christian girls basketball's season-opening loss to Bishop Heelan helped propel team to state tournament

SIOUX CITY — Iron sharpens iron.

The Unity Christian High School girls basketball team isn’t afraid of scheduling tough opponents, and that allows it to play stronger as individuals and as a team.

That strength has given the Knights to win the War Eagle Conference title and a regional championship.

Now, they’ll try to finish the season with a state championship.

The Knights will head into their Class 3A state quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Monday against Davenport Assumption to rely on that strength for a second straight 3A title. The state tournament is at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The season, however, began on a rocky note.

Unity went up against Bishop Heelan in Orange City, and the Crusaders — the No. 3 seed in Class 4A next week — and the Crusaders handed the Knights an 0-1 start with a 77-70 win.

“That loss really hit us in the face,” Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven said. “We’re not going to get an easy road. We were going to have bumps along the way, and we’re going to have to pick ourselves back up. We had to work harder and harder. It helped us realize, no matter the team, they are going to bring their all.”

The Knights shot 50 percent, but like most teams so far this season, they were overpowered by Heelan’s defense.

The Knights committed 30 turnovers that night.

“We’ve grown a lot and there again, the girls were like, ‘We’re the defending state champs,’ we’re pretty good, and it was a good thing to get knocked on our butt the first game,” Unity coach Jay Schuiteman said. “They were a lot more attentive to practice the next day. It was good to get it out of the way, and we got on a roll after that.”

Since then, the Knights have rattled off 23 straight wins. Among those wins, Unity Christian defeated Sioux Falls Christian by three points.

Unity also edged Class 1A state qualifier MMCRU for the War Eagle title. The Royals had a chance to win that game late, but fate went the Knights’ way.

Sioux Center gave the Knights a challenge last week in the Class 3A-8 semifinals, but the Knights’ strength allowed them to hold off the Warriors.

“We tried to figure out roles, and we tried to replace Janie (Schoonhoven), which you can’t do,” Schuiteman said. “There’s only one Janie. There were some other girls who were great leaders last year, and we had to find out ways, and other girls had to step out to get that done.”

Gracie Schoonhoven, Janie’s little sister, has been one of those girls who has certainly stepped up.

Schoonhoven goes into the state tournament with 625 points this season. The Knights 5-foot-11 junior is second in the state in scoring, trailing Cedar Rapids Washington senior Hannah Stuelke by 45 points.

Washington is out of the state tournament, so there’s a good likelihood that Schoonhoven could win the scoring title if the Knights make it all the way to the state title game, which is 8 p.m. Friday.

Schoonhoven’s highest-scoring game came early in the season, as she had a 35-point night on Dec. 11 against Akron-Westfield.

“We know how it goes now, but we have to keep working hard,” Schoonhoven said. “We can’t stop right here. We have to keep working to the next level and keep pushing. We can’t lose our focus. We have to keep our minds and bodies focused.”

“We just love each other and we bond really close as a team,” Schoonhoven said. “There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for each other. Everything about the state tournament is a fun experience. Being the defending champs, we know everyone is going to bring their best.”

WATCH NOW: Defending champs Unity Christian cruise into state girls basketball tournament The top-ranked Knights rolled to an 85-54 victory over Cherokee in a regional final at East High and will begin defense of their title Monday, Feb. 28 against Davenport Assumption at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Assumption, meanwhile, started the season like the Knights, but with an 0-2 record.

The Davenport Catholic school opened the season with a loss to fellow state qualifier Cedar Rapids Xavier as well as a loss to Bettendorf, which was ranked most of the season.

Assumption’s longest winning streak is its current one, at four. The Knights ended the regular season with a win over Davenport Central, then earned regional wins over Central Lee of Donnellson, West Liberty and Mid-Prairie of Wellman.

Assumption has two scorers in double figures: junior Ava Schubert (13.1 points per game) and senior Dawsen Dorsey (10.4 ppg).

