Unity Christian's run in the Class 3A state tournament ends with loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central

Unity's Tyra Schuiteman hugs her father, head coach Jay Schuiteman, after being substituted out of the game in the final moments of the team's 57-44 loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central in Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven scrambles for a loose ball with Estherville's Jasey Anderson, left, and Haylee Stokes during Class 3A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES — Coaches usually remember the sour losses more than the sweet wins.
Unity Christian High School coach Jay Schuiteman said he hopes he and his players remember Thursday’s loss for quite a while.
Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-2) defeated top-ranked Unity Christian 57-44 in the Class 3A state semifinals on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, ending the Knights season and their run at a repeat championship run.
“I think it’s always going to stay in the back of your mind, you never flush it,” Schuiteman said. “There again, I think it if we move on and celebrate during the Parade of Champions tomorrow, and the kids get into that, but when we talk summer workouts, that’s where we want to have the chip on our shoulder. There’s always motivation when you have a bitter taste in your mouth.”
Knights junior Tyra Schuiteman — who led the Knights (24-2) with 14 points — certainly had a bitter taste in her mouth.
“Now that we have this chip on our shoulder, I think I remember my freshman year, we lost in the first round to MOC-Floyd Valley, and that next year, we won the title,” Tyra Schuiteman said. “This will give us a huge chip. I hope when we come back for next year, we’re all fired up. I’m really mad right now.”
The fourth-seeded Midgets led by as many as 20 points, and they built that lead by using an aggressive defense to throw the pace off.
It wasn’t a slow pace, either. E-LC’s defense was an in-your-face type that likes to pick pockets and then it turned those points into turnovers.
During the first half alone, the Midgets forced the Knights to 14 turnovers, and scored 19 points off those uncanny Knights miscues.
The Midgets’ largest lead of the game was 21 points, which came dueting the final minute of the first half.
That defense sort of resembled what Bishop Heelan does, and coincidentally, the Crusaders were the only other team to beat the Knights this season.
“They pestered us all night and put their hands on the ball,” Schuiteman said. “They got after us. I thought we adjusted better at the half, but when you dig yourself a hole that big, it’s hard to get out of it.
“They did a good job of getting their hands on the ball and we just didn’t do a very good job of ball security,” Schuiteman said. “We were a bit tentative, and the more tentative we got, the more aggressive they got. They did an outstanding job on defense all the way across the board of getting steals and converting them too.”
The Knights didn’t bow out without a fight.
E-LC started the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, but the Knights immediately started to chip away.
Unity scored seven straight points and eventually built a 17-6 run.
Jenna Bouma started it off with a free throw, then Cassady Dekkers made two straight baskets that made the deficit 13.
Dekkers, by the way, ended up with 11 points.
Then, later in the quarter, Tyra Schuiteman made a 3-pointer near the NBA G-League line at Wells Fargo Arena, and on Unity’s next possession, Becca Dykstra banked the ball off the glass from about 22 feet out that brought the Knights within six points.
That’s the closest that the Knights got, however, as the Midgets held the Knights at bay with free throws.
Unity fouled to try to extend the game as late as possible.
“I’m proud that at the end there, we put up a little bit of a fight,” said Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven, who scored just four points in her season finale. “We just went out there because we knew this was all we had to give.”
The Knights ended their season with a 24-2 record. They won 23 straight games.
Most of these girls are coming back, too, including Schoonhoven, who was one of the top scorers in the whole state with 642 points.
She came short by 29 points to the overall scoring title.
Meanwhile, the Midgets are playing in the title game, thanks to the efforts fromgirls like Jaydan Nitchals, Kaitlyn Tendal, Jordyn Stokes and Haylee Stokes.
The former two were playing for the Midgets when they were here three years ago, and have used that experience to get to the state title game.
Tendal led the Midgets with 22 points.
Haylee Stokes, who scored 11 on Thursday, is a freshman, and she entered the state tournament as E-LC’s leading scorer at 16.8 ppg.
On Thursday night in a Class 4A state semifinal against Glenwood, the Crusaders' offense took center stage. The Crusaders made 21 of 42 shots while more impressively, the Crusaders were 11-for-16 from 3-point range
Brooklyn Meyer — along with three other seniors — saw their West Lyon High School basketball careers come to a close on Thursday, as the Wildcats lost to Ballard in a Class 3A state semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
