UPDATED GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Katelyn Sale lifts Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win over Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter, and that helped the Warriors to a 73-40 win over West on Tuesday at West.

Katelyn Sale scored 16 points, and she hit four 3-pointers.

Payton Hardy also had a 16-point night.

Emma Salker had 13 points, while Maddie Hinkel had 10.

Lily Juhnke led West with 14 points.

East 46, C.B. Jefferson 20: The Black Raiders held the Yellowjackets to six first-half points on Tuesday to seal the win.

Taylor Drent and Megan Callahan both had nine points. All of Callahan’s points came from 3-point range.

Bishop Heelan 64, North 28: Eight different Crusaders scored in the ball game, led by Brooklyn Stanley’s 18 points. She hit seven baskets, and four of those came from behind the 3-point arc.

Addison Kuehl hit three 3s for a nine-point game.

Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 13 points, while Sydney Rexius scored 10.

Woodbury Central 58, Lawton-Bronson 45: Woodbury Central’s Cam Baird hit eight shots and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to get a 21-point game on Tuesday.

Lily Ofert scored 13 points while Kaylee Utesch had 11.

Abby Kamm and Madelyn Dreeszen both scored 11 points to lead the Eagles.

Westwood 69, Kingsley-Pierson 45: Rebels sophomore Addy Johnson scored 25 points on Tuesday to top the Panthers.

Johnson also had 10 rebounds.

The Panthers were led by McKenzie Goodwin with 21 points and eight rebounds. Avery Schroeder had 15.

The Rebels outscored the Panthers 23-4 in the second quarter.

Akron-Westfield 42, Gehlen Catholic 30: Westerners’ Chloee Colt hit three second-half 3s for a 15-point game.

Natalie Nielsen and Taryn Wilken both had 10 points.

Lauren Heying led Gehlen with 17 points.

Hinton 55, Trinity Christian 20: The Blackhawks led 37-9 at the half.

Newell-Fonda 79, Pocahontas 49: Eleven different Mustangs scored in Tuesday’s win, led by Neveah Lyman and Macy Sievers. Both ladies scored 11 points.

Isabel Bartek and Mary Walker both scored 10 points.

West Lyon 66, Boyden-Hull 35: West Lyon jumped out to a 24-7 lead after the first quarter on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Meyer was one rebound shy of a double-double, as she scored 24 points. She made 10 of 13 shots.

Zavyr Metzger scored 13 points.

Emily TerWee had 12 rebounds.

Jewel Bergstrom led the Comets with 12 points.

MVAOCOU 49, OABCIG 48: The Rams from Maple Valley-Anthon Oto led at the end of all four quarters, including a 40-36 edge through three quarters.

Reagan Seuntjens led the Rams with 11 points. She made three 3s.

Unity Christian 61, West Sioux 37: Knights junior Gracie Schoonhoven made 14 of 15 shots for a 30-point game.

Tyra Schuiteman had 15 points.

Addison Dekkers led the Falcons with 18 points.

West Monona 63, Siouxland Christian 19: The Spartans led 40-8 at the half.

Kacy Miller led the Spartans with 16 points while MaKayla Haines had 14 points.

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 42: Brooke Smith led the Indians with 11 points while Taylor Schneider scored 10.

The Tigers led 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Central Lyon 70, Sioux Center 51: Addison Klosterbuer led the Lions with a 23-point game. She was 8 of 11 from the floor.

Regan Van Wyhe scored 14 points for the Lions.

Makenna Walhof led the Warriors with 12 points.

Sheldon 58, George-Little Rock 34: Claire Johnson (14) and Maliah Kleinhesselink (12) both made two 3s to have double-digit points.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 69, Western Christian 40: E-LC freshman Haylee Stokes scored 29 points to beat the Wolfpack.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with nine points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji 67: Generals juniors Madison Brouwer (24) and Bria Wasmund (22) were the Top 2 scorers.

Pioneers senior Montana Wilson had a team-high 19 points.

