WATCH NOW: 3-point hot streak helps lift Bishop Heelan girls basketball over Glenwood in state semifinals

DES MOINES — About midway through the season, Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball coach Darron Koolstra noticed something wasn’t quite right in practice.

Koolstra saw that the Crusaders weren’t confident in their shot, especially from 3-point range, so he took the time to fix that.

Koolstra said after the Crusaders got their defense locked down, he went back to the basics offensively. He put the shooters through basic drills, and wanted shooters like Lauryn Peck, Jada Newberg and Kenley Meis to focus on their form.

Whatever those drills were late in the season worked, and Heelan’s 3-point shooting showed up in Thursday’s 68-51 state semifinal win over Glenwood.

“The girls executed the game plan perfectly,” Koolstra said. “I told them before the game to have fun, and maybe I should have told them before each game to have fun if they were going to shoot like that. That was a lot of fun.”

The Crusaders made 21 of 42 shots while more impressively, the Crusaders were 11-for-16 from 3-point range to get a 68-51 win over Glenwood at Wells Fargo Arena.

Peck led the way by making four 3-pointers,and she tied the team lead with points with 17.

Peck wasn’t surprised she had her best shooting night on the biggest stage. She got accustomed to the background and the surroundings earlier in the week when the Crusaders faced Waverly-Shell Rock.

“It was a slow start for me at the beginning of the season, but tonight, it really clicked,” Peck said. “People really got me open by their drives, and I appreciate that. It came down to a lot of practice in the gym and confidence was a big factor. No one lost faith in me. I was hoping I was going to play at the level I needed to play.”

In terms of mechanics, Peck didn’t think that she was getting enough leg power in her shot. She knew she had to rely on her legs to get more energy to get the ball to the rim.

So, Koolstra and the rest of the coaching staff worked with her to shoot with her legs.

“Her confidence has been there lately in practice,” Koolstra said. “You can see it. She’s making those shots. I don’t know if it was mechanics or what. She is a really capable shooter.”

Jada Newberg also matched Peck's total with 17 points, and she was 3 of 4 beyond 3-point range.

“Once we got hot, it was really fun to play,” Newberg said. “We played good as a team with passing and cutting and hitting open shots. It’s someone different every game who gets us going. Everyone brings that energy and it’s really fun.”

Koolstra thought Newberg’s turning point came right after the Christmas break.

Heelan was playing against fellow state qualifier Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and the Crusaders junior hit four 3s in a close win over the Warriors on the road.

“That was a huge game in early January, and we treat her like a starter,” Koolstra said. “She plays starter minutes. She’s very capable for us off the bench.”

Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis rounded out the 3-point attack with two made 3s each. Stanley scored 16 points while Meis scored 13.

In the second quarter alone, the Crusaders were a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point range, as they posted 26 points.

“There is really nothing else to say except we wanted it more,” Stanley said. “I think that everyone really bought into this game. Everyone bought into this game. We definitely hit a lot of shots, and that really helped. Everyone just builds off of that energy.”

The Crusaders led by as many as 19 points, and that came with 5:08 left in the game.

One of the big reasons the Crusaders’ offense did well was getting the ball in the middle of the Rams’ 2-3 zone defense.

Heelan’s perimeter players got the ball near the free-throw line and then the Crusaders had the option to either kick the ball back out for a 3-pointer or attack the basket.

“If they were going to take the perimeter away, we felt we could attack,’ Koolstra said. “We saw gaps and we found shooting opportunities. We just found each other. We executed it well. When they did go man, we wanted to attack and get to the free-throw line.”

Of course, Heelan's defense created some points. It forced the Rams to commit 17 turnovers, and Heelan scored 17 points as a result of the Rams miscues.

Heelan is back in the championship game, but this time around, it's in Class 4A. The Crusaders won the 2020 title as a Class 3A.

They’ll face Cedar Rapids Xavier, which had to play a three-overtime game in the semifinals over Dallas Center-Grimes to get to the title game.

Koolstra said that the Crusaders don’t have much film on the Saints, as the last time the two teams met was in the 2013 state tournament. In that meeting, Xavier beat the Crusaders 68-57.

It’s the second time in three seasons that the Crusaders are in a state championship.

The last time they were here in 2020, the Crusaders won it all in Class 3A. Koolstra was coaching the Crusaders at that time, and shortly after that, he stepped away from coaching for a year.

“I kinda did miss it,” Koolstra said. “Coach (Jay) Wright went to take the (athletic director) job, and here I am. It’s a great group of kids and a great team.”

