WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan girls basketball bound for Class 4A state semifinals

Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith passes under pressure from Heelan's Joslyn Verzal, left, Maddie Demke and Lauryn Peck (5) during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Waverly-Shell Rock's Annika Behrends, top and Heelan's Maddie Demke struggle for a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES — Another trip to state, another solid defensive performance.
The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team won its state quarterfinal game against Waverly-Shell Rock 54-33 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and the Crusaders’ 1-3-1 zone confused the Go-Hawks for most of the game.
Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock girls state basketball
Heelan's Payton Schermerhorn knocks the ball away from Waverly-Shell Rock's Lindsey Overmann during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Kenley Meis shoots in front of Waverly-Shell Rock's Annika Behrends during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Annika Behrends, top and Heelan's Maddie Demke struggle for a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Kenley Meis drives down court under pressure from Waverly-Shell Rock's Annika Behrends during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Annika Behrends looks to pass around Heelan's Joslyn Verzal during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Lauryn Peck tries to keep the ball from going out of bounds during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Maddie Demke catches a pass under pressure form Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith (24) and Annika Behrends (12) during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith and Trinidee Moore reach for a loose ball during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. At left is Heelan's Lauren LaFleur.
Heelan's Payton Schermerhorn, right, and Waverly-Shell Rock's Lindsey Overmann reach for a pass during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley tries to protect the ball from Waverly-Shell Rock's Emma Thompson, left, Waverly-Shell Rock's Brenna Bodensteiner and Annika Behrends during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Smith passes under pressure from Heelan's Joslyn Verzal, left, Maddie Demke and Lauryn Peck (5) during Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Greg Bodensteiner talks to his starters at the start of Bishop Heelan vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Third-seeded Heelan forced the Go-Hawks to commit 18 turnovers.
The Crusaders opened the second half on an 8-0 run.
Brooklyn Stanley — who led Heelan with 23 points — opened the second half by getting a steal, and then she cleaned up a missed shot from Lauryn Peck.
"As hard as it was to score against a team like that, Brooklyn did an outstanding job," Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. "I think we as a team shot the ball better against Spencer. You have to give credit to Waverly-Shell Rock. They took our point guards out of the game a little bit. It was all around a good team win."
Peck then made a hustle play that gave her team the ball back, and Kenley Meis made two free throws after she was fouled attacking the basket.
After Stanley made a shot in a half-court set, Meis stole the ball on W-SR’s next possession. That steal turned into points, as Stanley later made a shot from the weak side of the set that Koolstra called, and that gave the Crusaders a 12-point lead at the game.
Heelan’s biggest lead was 19 points during the second half.
At one point, the Crusaders forced the Go-Hawks to commit just as many turnovers as points.
It happened twice in the first half, at the seven- and nine-point marks.
Heelan forced 13 points off Waverly-Shell Rock during the first half, and most of those made shots came 15 feet or in.
In fact, Heelan had 12 points in the paint during the first half. They had to earn them by going through W-SR’s physical defense.
The Crusaders defense didn’t let the Go-Hawks take very many easy shots, and the Go-Hawks really just had two in the first half.
The only two open shots that the Go-Hawks had in the first half were back-to-back open 3-pointers from Brenna Bodensteiner. One of her 3s came when she was open on a kick-out 3-pointer from the paint, while the other was when the Go-Hawks got her open with good ball rotation up top.
"We were just ready for the game," Stanley said. "We were all getting ready at the beginning of the day."
Heelan led 10-7 after the first quarter and 20-16 at the half.
Payton Schermerhorn scored 10 points for Heelan.
Before the game, Heelan girls cross country and track coach Todd Roerig was honored as the school’s honorary fan, as each state tournament team gets one before its first game in Des Moines.
