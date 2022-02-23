WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan relies on defense to clinch state tournament berth

SIOUX CITY — When head coach Darron Koolstra and assistant Jeff Donaldson rejoined the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team, the message was the same as it was two years ago.

Defense matters and wins championships.

The Crusaders possibly played their best defensive performance of the season when it mattered most in a 67-42 win on Wednesday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse in Sioux City.

Heelan — the No. 3 seed in Class 4A — will play No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“This is what they work for,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “And, it pays off. This is just rewarding seeing these kids have this much fun. They may have just played their best game of the season.”

The Crusaders outscored the Tigers 21-4 throughout the second quarter, and that included a 17-0 run.

Heelan used its traditional 1-3-1 zone, and junior Kenley Meis and sophomore Brooklyn Stanley used their long wingspans.

Meis had three steals and a couple of blocks throughout the second quarter, and through getting those steals near the backcourt, it allowed Heelan to gain a few points through its transition game.

When Heelan wasn’t forcing the Tigers to turn the ball over, it just played solid defense without fouling.

The Crusaders didn’t commit a foul during the first quarter, and they were called for their first one with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half. Lauryn Peck was called for that foul.

“We’ve been working on our defense all year long,” said Meis, who led the Crusaders with 16 points. “The first week of practice, we spent the first 30 minutes of every day on defense. We’ve been really trying to drill it then and now, it’s all coming together.”

The Crusaders won their seventh straight game, and during that stretch, they’ve held all seven teams to under 50 points. It’s also the 21st game where the Crusaders have held their opponents to less than 50, including both losses to West and Harrisburg (S.D).

Spencer knew that the Heelan defense was going to be hard to crack, as coach Matt Stevenson was a former assistant under Koolstra.

The Tigers had practiced what they thought they were going to see on Thursday, but the Tigers simply were shut down in the first half.

Stevenson coached under Koolstra for three seasons, and last year, when Koolstra was taking a hiatus from coaching, the teacher came back to show the student a little science behind the 1-3-1 zone.

The Tigers worked on that defense themselves, but even Stevenson admitted that teams who can execute it well need athletes and depth.

Not to say the Tigers don’t have athletes, but Heelan just takes it to another level.

“It’s a good Heelan team, and there’s no doubt about that,” Stevenson said. “I just think we panicked a little bit during the second quarter. A lot of the stuff we worked on throughout the week went out the window. It got to the point where the pressure gets to you, and your brain freezes up a little bit.”

Alexa Johnson led the Tigers with 15 points.

Elsewhere in the metro, Ankeny Centennial defeated East 46-41. Alex Flattery led the Black Raiders with 13 points, while Kayla Benson scored 12. Taylor Drent scored 10 points, and she scored six of those from the free-throw line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.