WATCH NOW: Central Lyon's patience pays off in state quarterfinal win

DES MOINES —There could have been many reasons why the Central Lyon High School girls basketball team could have panicked on Wednesday.

It was making its first visit to the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament since 2015, and it saw its opponent — Cascade — take back the momentum in the second half during a Class 2A state quarterfinal.

The Lions stayed calm, and that showed during the final play of Wednesday’s 42-40 Lions win over Cascade at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Lions had possession of the ball for the final 48 seconds, and held control until 6-foot sophomore Desta Hoogendorn made a shot in the paint as the buzzer sounded to give her team the nailbiting win.

It’s the second buzzer-beater win for the third-seeded Lions this season.

The play, according to Hoogendorn, just ended up getting in her hands.

“I have a great teammate in Regan Van Wyhe who passed me the ball,” Hoogendorn said. “All you have to do is stay calm in that situation and trust in your teammates.”

The Lions got the ball back for their final possession after Josie Manternach tied the game for Cascade on a layup.

Central Lyon coach Heather Grafing called a timeout, and she hoped that all five players on the floor could work together to make that magical basket.

She ended up being right.

The Lions kept the ball in the backcourt until about seven seconds left before they thought about getting the ball inside.

Kaylee Davis had the ball with seven seconds left, and her pass went to Addison Klosterbuer.

Klosterbuer then found Van Wyhe, just outside of the paint. Ally Hoffman and Manternach double-teamed Van Wyhe, thinking she was going to take the shot near the right-hand block of the paint.

Van Wyhe turned her head to find Hoogendorn by herself in the middle of the paint, and gave her the ball.

Hoogendorn caught the ball, and Hoffman challenged the shot as best she could.

“She is the hardest-working kid we have,” Lions coach Heather Grafing said. “We knew at the end was, there’s no shot clock yet, so we wanted one last shot. We have the ball handlers to allow us to take the last shot. We told Desta and Regan to be ready inside.

“Regan gave Desta a great pass but that truly doesn’t happen without our guards run that clock down,” Grafing added. “None of that happens if our five girls on the floor don’t work together.”

Hoogendorn put the ball through the net, dribbled once on the floor, and the buzzer sounded.

Hoogendorn then jumped in Klosterbuer’s arms, and the celebration was on. Their teammates later joined in from the bench.

“That was awesome,” said Klosterbuer, a Lions senior who has committed to play basketball for the South Dakota Coyotes. “I’ve always wanted to go to state. For us to win like that in our first state basketball game (as players), it’s awesome.

Hoogendorn was even the one after the game who got to put the “Central Lyon” sticker on the big Class 2A bracket, indicating it had moved onto the semifinals.

The Lions played well during the first half, taking a 29-17 lead into the locker room.

They made 40 percent of their shots, while holding the Cougars to a 7-for-31 clip.

Central Lyon also forced five turnovers, scoring six points off them.

“Some of us have jitters but after warm-ups, they went away,” Klosterbuer said. “We got out to a fast start, and we all knew they were going to make runs.”

Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said that the Cougars’ intensity wasn’t there during the first 16 minutes, so he told his players to pick it up.

They listened.

The Cougars’ defense held Central Lyon to four points during the third quarter. The Lions shot just 1-for-10 in those eight minutes, and most of those shots were outside the paint.

“Their 2-3 defense was really good,” Klosterbuer said. “They knew where the shooters were and who the drivers were. They knew when to close out. We won, it’s fun, but we have to flush it and get ready for the next team.”

The Lions said they’ll quickly change their tone after the game, knowing that they have stuff to clean up.

The Lions will face No. 2-seeded Denver in the semifinals at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

“We just have to flush it and move onto the next game,” Hoogendorn said.

