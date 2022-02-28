WATCH NOW: Class 3A top-ranked Unity Christian girls basketball escapes close game with Davenport Assumption

DES MOINES — The Unity Christian High School girls basketball team can exhale a little bit.

Davenport Assumption gave the defending champion Knights a scare, but Unity came away with a 40-37 win over Assumption in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

“This is definitely another punch in the face again,” said Unity junior Gracie Schoonhoven, who scored 13 points, “I guess this just makes us wake up a little bit. There are some really good teams down here and they’re going to give it their all. We can’t just coast. We have to be ready.”

Tyra Schuiteman had the key steal with 27 seconds left, then made two free throws that kept the No. 1 seed alive.

Schuiteman stole the ball from Jessie Wardlow in the backcourt, as Assumption tried to play keep away for one final shot down one point.

Schuiteman had nine inches on Wardlow, as the Unity forward is listed at 6-feet even.

Schuiteman jumped up, grabbed the ball about seven feet above the floor, and Wardlow needed to foul Schuiteman to extend the game.

“I knew she was going to throw it over, and I jumped up for her to throw it in my hands,” Schuiteman said. “She was shorter than me, and I thought that’s what was going to happen. Then, I went.

“I just think we got that confidence back in that final minute,” Schuiteman said. “We got the score, we were like, ‘Hey, we got this,’ and we got that motivation right at the end that I think we wish we would’ve had at the beginning of the game.”

The steal wasn’t the only accomplishment Schuiteman secured in the win. The Knights junior had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double in the win. She had six points and five rebounds in the first half.

Even though that steal was just the fifth turnover Unity (24-1) forced Assumption to make, the Knights’ defense held Assumption to a 16-for-51 night. Assumption was 8-for-31 during the second half.

Assumption (15-10) had its chances inside, but the Knights’ defense used its length to make shots all around the court difficult.

“When the shots aren’t going in, you have to find other ways to win,” Schuiteman said. “We had to get rebounds on defense and relax on offense. You have to work through it and deep grinding.”

Assumption’s defense, however, made things difficult for its opponent. The Knights went into a man-to-man defense, which Tyra Schuiteman complimented after the game.

Assumption forced 11 turnovers on the No. 1 team, and they forced it with active hands both in the paint as well as the backcourt.

“I would say a lot of the teams we play don’t play a great man-to-man or they don’t play very much of it,” Tyra Schuiteman said. “We’ve seen the box-and-1 and triangle-and 2 a little bit more, but I’m surprised we didn’t see it (Monday).”

Unity shot 35 shots, which is something the Knights aren’t necessarily used to. Coming into the game on Monday, the Knights averaged 51 shots per game, making 26 of those on average.

The Knights took just 15 shots in the second half, as Assumption tried to slow the pace down.

“We’ve found a lot of different ways to win, and this is definitely a new way,” Jay Schuiteman said. “Some of those games (where we played close) weren’t really like this. This was a slow, very deliberate pace. Assumption did a very nice job of taking care of the ball. We knew we had to put some pressure on them, which we really didn’t do in the first half. For the fourth quarter, we did a better job of that.”

Jenna Bouma rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. She was 4-for-10 from the floor.

The Knights’ biggest lead was eight points in the third quarter, as Unity jumped out to a 5-0 lead early.

Dawsen Dorsey led the Davenport-based Knights with 13 points.

