WATCH NOW: Class 3A top-ranked Unity Christian girls basketball survives scare from Davenport Assumption

Assumption's Sydney Roe, left, and Unity's Tyra Schuiteman struggle for a rebound during Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Unity's Becca Dykstra, left, and Tyra Schuiteman, right, and Assumption's Annika Kotula reach for a rebound during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover, right, tries to strip the ball away form Estherville's Jordyn Stokes during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover tries to gain control over the ball in front of Estherville's Jaydan Nitchals during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Emma Salker shoots under pressure from Estherville's Jordyn Stokes during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Alexa Trover, left, and Estherville's Jaydan Nitchals reach for a loose ball during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel has the ball stripped away from her by Estherville's Jordyn Stokes (14) during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel, right, loses the ball to Estherville's Haylee Stokes during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Maddie Hinkel drives down court around Estherville's Haylee Stokes during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity coach Jay Schuiteman slaps hand with his team during introductions before the start of Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity's Emma Byker reaches for a rebound during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Assumption's Dawsen Dorsey tries to bat away a rebound form Unity's Tyra Schuiteman during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Unity's Gracie Schoonhoven looks for an outlet while surrounded by Assumption players during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Assumption's Ava Schubert passes the ball after falling to the court with Unity's Emma Byker during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Assumption's Sydney Roe, left, and Unity's Tyra Schuiteman struggle for a rebound during Unity Christian vs Davenport Assumption Class 3A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's TaNeesa Martin, right, and Centennial's Makenna Clark scramble for a loose ball during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Halli Poock gets fouled by Centennial's Makenna Clark during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sahara Williams drives to the basket in front of Centennial's Jaeden Pratt during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sahara Williams drives down court past Centennial's Jaeden Pratt during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Halli Poock puts up a shot between Centennial's Elle Street (40) and Makenna Clark during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sierra Moore defends against Centennial's Averi Porter during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Brooklynn Smith tries to pull a rebound behind Ankeny Centennial's Kennedy White during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West's Sierra Moore, left, and Charlotte Gettman, right, box in Centennial's Cleao Murray during Waterloo West vs Ankeny Centennial Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano (3) and Megan Schiltz (24) shoulder bump each other while celebrating the team's win over Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley won the game, 52-47.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice tries to shoot around City High's Bella Cooley during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley won the game, 52-47.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice moves to the basket between City High's Andie Westlake, left, and Georgia Kimm during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Mattie Moats and City High's Eviyon Richardson scramble for a loose ball during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice shoots around City High's Emmy McComas during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons tries to keepa rebound away form City High's Eviyon Richardson (11) and City High's Emmy McComas during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons grabs a rebound while being pressured by City High's Andie Westlake (15) and Kelsey Joens during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley coach Jennifer Goetz watches the action as the team scores during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Quinn Vice shoots between City High's Andie Westlake, left, and Georgia Kimm during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice runs into City High's Eviyon Richardson during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff shoots over City High's Emmy McComas during Pleasant Valley vs Iowa City City High Class 5A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls Basketball Tournament played Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley won the game, 52-47.
“This is definitely another punch in the face again,” said Unity junior Gracie Schoonhoven, who scored 13 points, “I guess this just makes us wake up a little bit. There are some really good teams down here and they’re going to give it their all. We can’t just coast. We have to be ready.”
Tyra Schuiteman had the key steal with 27 seconds left, then made two free throws that kept the No. 1 seed alive.
Schuiteman stole the ball from Jessie Wardlow in the backcourt, as Assumption tried to play keep away for one final shot down one point.
Schuiteman had nine inches on Wardlow, as the Unity forward is listed at 6-feet even.
Schuiteman jumped up, grabbed the ball about seven feet above the floor, and Wardlow needed to foul Schuiteman to extend the game.
“I knew she was going to throw it over, and I jumped up for her to throw it in my hands,” Schuiteman said. “She was shorter than me, and I thought that’s what was going to happen. Then, I went.
“I just think we got that confidence back in that final minute,” Schuiteman said. “We got the score, we were like, ‘Hey, we got this,’ and we got that motivation right at the end that I think we wish we would’ve had at the beginning of the game.”
The steal wasn’t the only accomplishment Schuiteman secured in the win. The Knights junior had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double in the win. She had six points and five rebounds in the first half.
Even though that steal was just the fifth turnover Unity (24-1) forced Assumption to make, the Knights’ defense held Assumption to a 16-for-51 night. Assumption was 8-for-31 during the second half.
Assumption (15-10) had its chances inside, but the Knights’ defense used its length to make shots all around the court difficult.
“When the shots aren’t going in, you have to find other ways to win,” Schuiteman said. “We had to get rebounds on defense and relax on offense. You have to work through it and deep grinding.”
Assumption’s defense, however, made things difficult for its opponent. The Knights went into a man-to-man defense, which Tyra Schuiteman complimented after the game.
Assumption forced 11 turnovers on the No. 1 team, and they forced it with active hands both in the paint as well as the backcourt.
“I would say a lot of the teams we play don’t play a great man-to-man or they don’t play very much of it,” Tyra Schuiteman said. “We’ve seen the box-and-1 and triangle-and 2 a little bit more, but I’m surprised we didn’t see it (Monday).”
Unity shot 35 shots, which is something the Knights aren’t necessarily used to. Coming into the game on Monday, the Knights averaged 51 shots per game, making 26 of those on average.
The Knights took just 15 shots in the second half, as Assumption tried to slow the pace down.
“We’ve found a lot of different ways to win, and this is definitely a new way,” Jay Schuiteman said. “Some of those games (where we played close) weren’t really like this. This was a slow, very deliberate pace. Assumption did a very nice job of taking care of the ball. We knew we had to put some pressure on them, which we really didn’t do in the first half. For the fourth quarter, we did a better job of that.”
Jenna Bouma rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points. She was 4-for-10 from the floor.
The Knights’ biggest lead was eight points in the third quarter, as Unity jumped out to a 5-0 lead early.
Dawsen Dorsey led the Davenport-based Knights with 13 points.
On Friday night, Ponca High School punched its ticket to yet another state tournament with a 57-41 victory over Pender. The win sends the Indians to their fourth straight big dance, and it has them hoping that this year everything will finally come together.
Seven years is a long time to wait. On Wednesday night at Kingsley-Pierson High School, the Central Lyon girls basketball team punched its first state ticket since 2015, as the Lions took down Ridge View by a score of 67-41.
The Knights will head into their Class 3A state quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Monday against Davenport Assumption to rely on that strength for a second straight 3A title. The state tournament is at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
