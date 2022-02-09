WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley's defense picks up in win over Vermillion

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Defense has been a skill that the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team has worked on extensively since coming back from holiday break.

On Tuesday, that hard work paid off.

The Panthers held Vermillion to 15 second-half points, en route to a 61-41 win for Dakota Valley at home.

The Panthers allowed 26 points throughout the first half, and coach Tammy Lilly agreed that her team’s defense wasn’t at the standard of where it has been lately.

She didn’t think the Panthers were playing with enough intensity during the first half, and asked them to wake up on the defensive end.

While in the locker room at halftime, Lilly reminded her team of what they’ve been working on throughout the last few weeks.

“In the second half, our intensity level was completely different on both ends of the floor,” Lilly said. “We made it very difficult for them to do what they wanted to do. We really challenged them at half time. They stepped up at halftime, for sure.”

Lilly thought the Panthers’ second-half performance on defense ranked up there among best defensive performances throughout the season.

They allowed the Tanagers to make just seven second-half baskets, and two in the fourth quarter. Kensie Mulheron and Chander Cleveland had those two fourth-quarter buckets for Vermillion.

When the Panthers did come out in the second half, they didn’t let the Tanagers posts have open shots in the paint, and the Panthers also did a nice job of communicating on the backside when a player needed help.

“That changed momentum a lot,” Lilly said. “The kids just really decided, ‘Hey, we’re stepping up and this is our game.’ You should never have an off-night on defense. If we want to extend our season, we have to continue to improve in that part of the game.”

Rebounding was a lot better in the second half, too.

Brooke Carlson led the Panthers with 10 rebounds. Carlson said that rebounding has been a key to both sides of the floor.

On defense, it limits the opponent to one shot.

On offense, it ignites the transition game, primarily led by Rylee Rosenquist.

“It’s a huge part of the game,” Carlson said. “I can use my legs to box those girls out and get in good position. We can get those fast passes and get up the floor. That definitely changes the flow of the game.

“Our practices have definitely been defensive-oriented,” Carlson added. “With practice like that, it almost comes natural now. Now that our defense has picked up, I think we’re dangerous now.”

Some of those rebounds came on the offensive side, too. There, Carlson said she’s been working on where shooters are and reading how shots come off the rim if they’re missed.

She said it’s been a work-in-progress, but Carlson feels pumped up when she or another teammate can pick up an offensive rebound.

“I think it’s important to crash the boards, get in front of the defensive player, and catch them off guard,” Carlson said. “As a post player, I see a lot of shots coming in off the rim. With being down in the post for a lot of years, I’ve seen a lot of shots come off the rim.”

In terms of that offense, Rosenquist led the Panthers with 22 points. She had 12 points at the half.

Peyton Tritz scored 10 points while Grace Bass scored 13 points for the Panthers. Bass made a pair of 3-pointers.

Kasey Hanson led the Tanagers with 11 points.

