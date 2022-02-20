WATCH NOW: Defending champs Unity Christian cruise into state girls basketball tournament

SIOUX CITY – The Unity Christian High School girls basketball team emphatically punched its ticket to defend the Iowa Class 3A girls state basketball championship Saturday night.

The top-ranked Knights rolled to an 85-54 victory over Cherokee in a regional final at East High and will begin defense of their title Monday, Feb. 28 against Davenport Assumption at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

After a close call against Sioux Center (45-42) in a regional semifinal, Unity appeared locked in and ready to play. The Knights zipped to a 12-0 lead and forced Cherokee to play catch up the rest of the contest.

Junior standout Gracie Schoonhoven, despite missing the entire second quarter because of early foul problems, poured in a game-high 32 points. She was virtually unstoppable in the second half, making 11 of 14 shots while scoring 25 points.

Schoonhoven picked up her second foul with 20.4 seconds left in the first quarter and didn’t play the rest of the half.

“The other girls did a good job of stepping up and filling in when she picked up her second foul,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “We just kind of rode it out and started really well in the second half. Have to give all the kudos to them, they did a great job.”

Cherokee – playing in a remarkable seventh consecutive regional final – fought back to within 20-12 after giving up the early dozen. However, the Knights went on a late 8-0 run in the second quarter to open up a 34-23 halftime lead, then Schoonhoven and Co. took over in the second half.

“When I was out there, my whole team stepped up,” Schoonhoven said. “They played hard and did what they needed to do. They handled it well. They handled the ball well.

“I love seeing my teammates succeed. It’s awesome seeing them do well and do what they love to do.”

Senior Jenna Bouma had a strong 18-point, seven-rebound performance. Junior Tyra Schuiteman scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Cassady Dekkers provided her usual stellar play off the bench with eight points and five rebounds.

Unity Christian (23-1) has won 23 straight since a season-opening loss to Class 4A Bishop Heelan.

“We knew from the beginning that there were a lot of people coming after us when we’re the No. 1 seed,” Bouma said. “But we knew if we stayed strong and kept going we could get back to where we were last year.

“We were ready to play tonight. We were really excited for this game because of the Sioux Center game.”

Unity Christian is the No. 1 seed in the 3A state tournament field, which includes four schools from Northwest Iowa.

Estherville-Lincoln Central plays Sergeant Bluff-Luton in another first-round tilt, while West Lyon meets Roland-Story.

“We’ve had a tough schedule and some close games, especially down the stretch,” Schuiteman said. “Those games have prepared us and given the girls some confidence. They did an awesome job of just taking it to them tonight.”

Cherokee (13-9) lost its final two regular season games, but had posted a couple of one-sided wins in tournament play.

“Unity has a real good team and we got ourselves in a hole right away and you can’t do that in a game this big,” Cherokee coach Brandon Slaughter said. “I thought we overcame the start, but then we got in foul trouble. When Gracie got her second I thought we were in pretty good shape, but then two of our best girls get three fouls. It’s a tough situation.

“Northwest Iowa basketball is so tough and I think they’re going to prove that at state. Nobody really gave us a chance to be here, but these kids have done a great job and given a lot of commitment to me and I’m proud of them.”

Alexis Pingel, one of four senior starters for the Braves, tossed in 21 points.

The other first-round Class 3A state tournament game pairs Ballard (Huxley) against Center Point-Urbana.

