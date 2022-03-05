 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IGHSAU CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP | DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 59, CENTRAL LYON 52

WATCH NOW: Dike-New Hartford dominates paint in Class 2A title game over Central Lyon

Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon girls state basketball

Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen tries to block a shot from Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 2A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

DES MOINES — The season didn’t end for the Central Lyon High School girls basketball team like it wanted it to.

Dike-New Hartford pulled away from the Lions late, clinching the Class 2A championship game, 59-52.

The Lions’ big key was to hang with the Wolverines, and they certainly did that.

The Lions trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter, and they kept up with the Wolverines basically shot-for-shot.

Neither team then led by more than four points throughout the second quarter either, as D-NH’s largest lead was 28-25 with 3 minutes, 9 seconds left before halftime.

PHOTOS: Iowa girls basketball tournament Saturday action

The two teams were truly keeping up with one another.

Going into the state title game, Dike-New Hartford had beaten its first two opponents by a combined 64 points. Neither game against South Central Calhoun nor Panorama was really close.

But, the Lions did.

“I really do think that was big,” said Klosterbuer of keeping up with the Wolverines. “Everyone was doubting us. We were the underdogs. We beat the No. 2, but we didn’t beat the No. 1. We’ll be back next year.”

The Wolverines even led going into the fourth quarter, and re-took the lead with a Addison Klosterbuer 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 5 seconds left in the game.

Dike-New Hartford took the lead for good, however, with an Ellary Knock basket with 6:21 to go, and the Wolverines didn’t look back.

Central Lyon had to foul, and the Wolverines took advantage of their opportunities at the free-throw line.

In all, Dike-New Hartford was 9-for-15 from the line.

The Wolverines’ big key was getting points in the paint, and they outscored the Lions 40-12 in that department.

Rebounding was also a department where the Wolverines took control of the game. The Wolverines had 37 rebounds — including 18 offensively — while the Lions only had 28.

They also had 21 second-chance points.

“They were over rebounding, and they were getting second chances,” Klosterbuer said. “We went into the locker room and I think we boxed out better in the second half.”

Payton Peterson led the Wolverines with 23 points.

The Lions said at the beginning of the season that not only could they make it to state, but that they could also compete in the state championship game.

This was the Lions’ first appearance in seven years, and the first for all of these girls who were in high school.

Klosterbuer said that with the girls they knew they had coming back, she thought the Lions could be a special team.

“Those little girls, they’re looking up to us right now, and I hope the Lyon County community remembers this 2022 team,” said Klosterbuer, who led the Lions with 19 points. “We were coming back pretty strong. We’re one to remember. It was awesome. I think we set some history. We got runner-up.”

Klosterbuer hit five 3-pointers, and her team had eight 3s. She scored 45 points, the second most among Class 2A scorers this week.

Klosterbuer and Desta Hoogendoorn were named to the Class 2A All-Tournament team. Hoogendoorn had 12 points.

“I’m sad our season ended, but it was a tremendous season,” Hoogendoorn said. “I’m proud of our season and how much fun we had this season.”

