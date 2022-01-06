WATCH NOW: Harrisburg deals Bishop Heelan girls first loss of the season

SIOUX CITY– Thursday night was a learning experience for the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team.

Sure, it was the first defeat of the year for the Crusaders, who fell to 8-1 after losing to Harrisburg (S.D.), 46-44, but there were plenty of valuable lessons to be learned.

In the minutes following their loss, it was clear that this wasn’t a time for the Crusaders to hang their heads. It was a time for them to get better.

“The girls didn't give up,” Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra said. “They played hard, and the effort was there. We’re very pleased with the effort. We all learned from this, and that’s the beauty of it. It sucks to lose and we hate losing, but when you can learn from it and get better from it, that is why we play games like this.”

After several scoreless minutes to start the game, Heelan got on the board first with a pair of free throws from senior Joslyn Verzal. But the Tigers answered by scoring eight of the game's next 10 points, to end the first quarter with an 8-6 advantage.

The Tigers then kicked off the second quarter with a 9-0 run, thanks in part to a pair of buckets from sophomore Abigail Flanagan.

The Crusaders called timeout, trailing the Tigers, 17-6.

Following the team huddle, Heelan started to chip away at Harrisburg’s lead, starting with a 3-pointer from junior Kenley Meis to make it an eight-point game, at 17-9.

Junior Lauren Peck made it a six point contest with a pair of free throws, and soon after, Addison Kuehl brought the Crusaders within five points with a shot from beyond the arc.

Another score from Harrisburg senior Emilee Boyer put the Tigers up, 21-14, with 1:30 left in the first half. Heelan responded by scoring six straight points, three of them on another 3-pointer from Kuehl. That shot made it a 21-20 game, but Harrisburg senior Sydney Hybertson banked a 3-pointer off the glass just before the buzzer.

At the half, Harrisburg held a 24-20 advantage.

The Crusaders outscored the Tigers in the third quarter 17-12, and went into the final frame with a one point lead, but the Tigers scored eight of the fourth quarter’s first 10 points, to take a 44-39 lead.

Bishop Heelan continued trying to close the gap, but couldn’t get its shots to fall. Harrisburg outscored the Crusaders 10-7 in the fourth quarter, to hand the Crusaders their first loss.

(Bishop Heelan) was solid, and we were able to finish out the game,” Harrisburg head coach Nick Mayer said. “We’re kind of a young team at times, and I thought we showed that a little bit in the first half, but I thought in the second half, our kids remained really composed, took care of the ball, got the shots we wanted to, and were fortunate enough to get a really big win on the road for us.”

Boyer led the game with 20 points for the Tigers, while sophomore Brooklyn Stanley and junior Kenley Meis led the Crusaders with 13 points apiece.

Stanley scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, giving her a team-high 132 points on the season, good for second in the Missouri River Conference behind Payton Hardy of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“We played with great effort, and there really wasn’t much else we could do if shots weren’t falling,” Stanley said. “We were just a step slow on some things, but our effort was great today, and I think we’re just going to keep working on other stuff in practice and get better from it.”

The Crusaders will get a chance to bounce back quickly, when they host Le Mars at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Though their record is no longer spotless, the Crusaders go into 2022 with lots to look forward to. Thursday night’s loss won’t put a damper on things for long.

“This type of game does a lot of good for you, especially this early in January, when you’ve got a month and a half to prepare for tournaments,” Koolstra said. “I think the bottom line is that we’re going to learn from it, and we’re going to get better from it. That’s all you can ask for. “

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0