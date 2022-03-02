WATCH NOW: MMCRU advance to Class 1A state semifinals on strength of experience

DES MOINES — For the first time in 36 years, the communities of Marcus, Meriden, Cleghorn, Remsen and Union got to celebrate a state girls basketball tournament victory.

The MMCRU High School girls basketball team defeated Exira-EHK (Elk Horn and Kimballton) 50-39 on Wednesday in the Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinals, and it also got revenge on the same squad that knocked out the Royals last year.

The Royals came out to a 15-2 lead, and proved that one year of wisdom and experience paid off.

MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche thought the veteranism of the Royals proved to be the difference.

“I think we were very calm, cool, collected to kick some butt,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “The girls were excited. They were physically and mentally ready. Just a long week it seemed like, and they wanted the game to be here. When the game started, it was like a bomb went off.

“We know what we’re doing this time,” Letsche said. “Everything was organized. Our community has been amazing. I can’t be more appreciative of them. (Wells Fargo Arena) wasn’t a new gym anymore.”

Both teams traded baskets, then Taylor Harpenau gave the Royals the lead with a fastbreak basket with 6 minutes, 46 seconds to go in the opening stanza.

Emily Dreckman grabbed a steal in the paint for the Spartans, then a few seconds later, the MMCRU senior was rewarded with a 3-pointer in the corner.

Kora Alesch added to the run with a 3-pointer from the wing, then Mya Holmes added to the run to make it 13-2.

The last basket of the run came from Harpenau, and that came on a shot from about 15 feet.

“Coming out to that fast start was very important,” Alesch said. “I think just pushing the tempo helped the whole time, and we really didn’t let them in the game.”

MMCRU led by 14 at the half, and its largest lead was 22, and that happened late in the third quarter.

The Royals shot 46 percent from the floor, and that fast start helped. They shot 43 percent in the first quarter, and 60 in the third.

Simply put, the Royals were ready to go.

“The girls were focused and that’s what I love about these veteran girls,” Letsche said. “All that confidence and all those confident words that we had been saying helped them gain confidence and execute on defense.”

It wasn’t just the coaches who were preaching those confident words.

The veterans — like Harpenau, Ellie Hilbrands and Dreckman — kept repeating them, too.

“They knew it was about time we needed to win at state, and they did it,” Letsche said. “Our team has been ready to keep pushing.”

The Royals’ scoring was balanced in the win. Sure, Dreckman led the Royals with 18 points, but Holmes and Harpenau each scored nine. Seven of the 10 MMCRU players who saw action scored.

“Our defense was the difference,” Dreckman said. “That has been our main goal all year. That’s what we did today. We had to create those turnovers and turn it into offense.”

The Royals are going to need that strong start and that experience coming up Friday in the semifinals.

MMCRU’s next assignment is Newell-Fonda, the defending three-time state champion in Class 1A.

The Mustangs forced North Mahaska of New Sharon to 40 turnovers on Wednesday.

That caught the Royals’ attention, too.

“We know that we can be a little more physical and be OK,” Letsche said. “I’m just excited to have that opportunity. Hopefully we can pull off the upset. They have the potential to do it all. We don’t want to sit in the stands anymore.”

Enjoying good company

Over the last two years, Dreckman's dad has been in the stands for the last two years.

This time around, her dad — Major League Baseball umpire Bruce Dreckman — didn't have to ask for time off.

Due to the work stoppage in baseball right now, Bruce Dreckman was in the crowd enjoying some state basketball.

He delayed his trip to spring training last year so he could see his daughter play, but this year, with there being no baseball due to the lockout, it was easy to make the trip to Des Moines.

Emily Dreckman was happy to have her dad in the crowd for her final games.

"It's great knowing he's able to support my brothers and I," Dreckman said. "Usually, he's gone from March to October, so he doesn't get to see a lot of our summer sports, but being able to be back in the offseason means a lot.

"That's how it's been my whole life, but it's fun having him in the stands," Dreckman added. "This year, (the baseball season) hasn't even started yet, so having him here at the state tournament is great."

