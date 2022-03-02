WATCH NOW: MMCRU uses experience, poise to advance to Class 1A state semifinals

MMCRU's Emily Dreckman has the ball land in her hands after it bounced out of Exira-EHK's Mollie Rasmussen's hands during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
MMCRU head coach Gillian Letsche gestures to her squad as the team bench cheers a basket during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES — For the first time in 36 years, the communities of Marcus, Meriden, Cleghorn, Remsen and Union got to celebrate a girls basketball victory.
The MMCRU High School girls basketball team defeated Exira-EHK (Elk Horn and Kimballton) 50-39 on Wednesday in the Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinals, and it also got revenge on the same squad that knocked out the Royals last year.
The Royals came out to a 15-2 lead, and proved that one year of wisdom and experience paid off.
MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche thought the veteranism of the Royals proved to be the difference.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman grabs a loose ball away from Exira-EHK's Mollie Rasmussen during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Ellie Hilbrands looks to shoot while being boxed in by Exira-EHK's Quinn Grubbs (11), Macy Emgarten (25) and Katie Andersen during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Emily Dreckman, center, and MMCRU's Kora Alesch, left, look to control a loose ball during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Taylor Harpenau (2) drives to the basket under pressure from Exira-EHK's Alisa Partridge during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MMCRU's Taylor Harpenau shoots under pressure from Exira-EHK's Shay Burmeister during MMCRU vs Exira-EHK Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers shoots between North Mahaska's Regan Grewe, left, and Breanna Fogle during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Laney Hogrefe gets a rebound away from North Mahaska's Breckyn Schilling during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers catches a rebound in front of North Mahaska's Regan Grewe during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers gets a rebound away from North Mahaska's Layla Hargis during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Isabel Bartek and North Mahaska's Breckyn Schilling reach for a loose ball during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Kinzee Hinders is fouled by North Mahaska's Addie Schilling during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Kinzee Hinders passes over North Mahaska's Kaitlyn VanDonselaar (14)and Layla Hargis (52) during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker is fouled by North Mahaska's Breanna Fogle during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Kierra Jungers shoots while being guarded by North Mahaska's Breanna Fogle during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Newell-Fonda's Laney Hogrefe gets fouled by North Mahaska's Addie Schilling during Newell-Fonda vs North Mahaska Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn, right, gets a hug from Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer after she sank a two-point buzzer beater to beat Cascade in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game in the final second, 42-20.
Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis shoots while being guarded Cascade's Josie Manternach (50) during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Regan Van Wyhe drives to the basket during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn shoots during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Afton Schlumbohm shoots between Cascade's Ally Hoffman, left, and Maggie McDermott during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis, right, tries to grab the ball away from Cascade's Alyssa Lux during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Cascade's Alyssa Lux gets help off of the court from teammate Taryn Hoffman after a collision that gave her a bloody nose during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Addison Klosterbuer, center, tries to grab a loose ball as Cascade's Devin Simon reaches in from the right during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Kaylee Davis pulls down a rebound during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn pulls down a rebound over Cascade's Ally Hoffman during Central Lyon vs Cascade Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn gets a hug from head coach Heather Grafing after she sank a two-point buzzer beater to beat Cascade in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central Lyon won the game in the final second, 42-20.
Denver's Reese Johnson gets trapped between Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen (23) and Kendra Kuck during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Grace Hennessy, left, and Sydney Eggena celebrate the team's win over Underwood in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Walking off the court is Underwood's Cassidy Cunningham.
Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey shoots under pressure from Denver's Reese Johnson (22) and Sydney Eggena (44) during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver coach Joe Frost gestures to his squad during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson (left) and Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen grab for a rebound during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena shoots under pressure from Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena shoots as Underwood's Ali Fletcher defends during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson shoots as Underwood's Cassidy Cunningham defends during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson drives downcourt under pressure from Underwood's Kendra Kuck during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Sydney Eggena shoots while being pressured by Underwood's Ali Fletcher (21) and Alizabeth Jacobsen (23)during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Denver's Reese Johnson struggles for a loose ball with Underwood's Tieler Hull during Denver vs Underwood Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“I think we were very calm, cool, collected to kick some butt,” MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. “The girls were excited. They were physically and mentally ready. Just a long week it seemed like, and they wanted the game to be here. When the game started, it was like a bomb went off.
“We know what we’re doing this time,” Letsche said. “Everything was organized. Our community has been amazing. I can’t be more appreciative of them. (Wells Fargo Arena) wasn’t a new gym anymore.”
Both teams traded baskets, then Taylor Harpenau gave the Royals the lead with a fastbreak basket with 6 minutes, 46 seconds to go in the opening stanza.
Emily Dreckman grabbed a steal in the paint for the Spartans, then a few seconds later, the MMCRU senior was rewarded with a 3-pointer in the corner.
Kora Alesch added to the run with a 3-pointer from the wing, then Mya Holmes added to the run to make it 13-2.
The last basket of the run came from Harpenau, and that came on a shot from about 15 feet.
“Coming out to that fast start was very important,” Alesch said. “I think just pushing the tempo helped the whole time, and we really didn’t let them in the game.”
MMCRU led by 14 at the half, and its largest lead was 22, and that happened late in the third quarter.
The Royals shot 46 percent from the floor, and that fast start helped. They shot 43 percent in the first quarter, and 60 in the third.
Simply put, the Royals were ready to go.
“The girls were focused and that’s what I love about these veteran girls,” Letsche said. “All that confidence and all those confident words that we had been saying helped them gain confidence and execute on defense.”
It wasn’t just the coaches who were preaching those confident words.
The veterans — like Harpenau, Ellie Hilbrands and Dreckman — kept repeating them, too.
“They knew it was about time we needed to win at state, and they did it,” Letsche said. “Our team has been ready to keep pushing.”
The Royals’ scoring was balanced in the win. Sure, Dreckman led the Royals with 18 points, but Holmes and Harpenau each scored nine. Seven of the 10 MMCRU players who saw action scored.
“Our defense was the difference,” Dreckman said. “That has been our main goal all year. That’s what we did today. We had to create those turnovers and turn it into offense.”
The Royals are going to need that strong start and that experience coming up Friday in the semifinals.
MMCRU’s next assignment is Newell-Fonda, the defending three-time state champion in Class 1A.
The Mustangs forced North Mahaska of New Sharon to 40 turnovers on Wednesday.
That caught the Royals’ attention, too.
“We know that we can be a little more physical and be OK,” Letsche said. “I’m just excited to have that opportunity. Hopefully we can pull off the upset. They have the potential to do it all. We don’t want to sit in the stands anymore.”
Enjoying good company
Over the last two years, Dreckman's dad has been in the stands for the last two years.
This time around, her dad — Major League Baseball umpire Bruce Dreckman — didn't have to ask for time off.
Due to the work stoppage in baseball right now, Bruce Dreckman was in the crowd enjoying some state basketball.
He delayed his trip to spring training last year so he could see his daughter play, but this year, with there being no baseball due to the lockout, it was easy to make the trip to Des Moines.
Emily Dreckman was happy to have her dad in the crowd for her final games.
"It's great knowing he's able to support my brothers and I," Dreckman said. "Usually, he's gone from March to October, so he doesn't get to see a lot of our summer sports, but being able to be back in the offseason means a lot.
"That's how it's been my whole life, but it's fun having him in the stands," Dreckman added. "This year, (the baseball season) hasn't even started yet, so having him here at the state tournament is great."
